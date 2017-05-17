Celebrating Norwegian culture with Fruktsuppe

My grandfather, Don Mathison, was a proud American-Norwegian, and I am grateful to be reminded each year at this time to honor his memory as part of our family's Syttende Mai observance. Syttende Mai, also known as the National Day of Norway or Constitution Day, is a national holiday celebrated each year by Norwegians around the globe, to commemorate the signing of Norway's Constitution on May 17, 1814.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.