Celebrating Norwegian culture with Fruktsuppe
My grandfather, Don Mathison, was a proud American-Norwegian, and I am grateful to be reminded each year at this time to honor his memory as part of our family's Syttende Mai observance. Syttende Mai, also known as the National Day of Norway or Constitution Day, is a national holiday celebrated each year by Norwegians around the globe, to commemorate the signing of Norway's Constitution on May 17, 1814.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|- Norwegians are naive and rich (Jan '12)
|Tue
|Lottery Traitors
|18
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Tue
|Lottery Traitors
|11
|President Obama Accepts Nobel Peace Prize (Dec '09)
|Tue
|Media Matters
|12
|Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11)
|Tue
|Media Matters
|62
|Teleflex employees to vote on contract Wednesda... (Apr '08)
|May 12
|Independent
|17
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|Apr 19
|Fidel
|240
|President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC