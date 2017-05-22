BerGenBio AS: Results For The First Q...

BerGenBio AS: Results For The First Quarter 2017

Bergen, Norway, 23 May 2017 BerGenBio ASA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, selective Axl kinase inhibitors for multiple cancer indications, announces its results for the first quarter 2017. A presentation of the results by the company's senior management team will take place today at 10:00a.m. CET in Oslo - details below.

Chicago, IL

