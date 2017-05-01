A record-setting band? San Diego musi...

A record-setting band? San Diego musicians (from left) Ed Kornhauser, ...

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

A record-setting band? San Diego musicians Ed Kornhauser, Matt Smith, Leonard Patton and Mackenzie Leighton hope to perform 70 times in 24 hours. A record-setting band? San Diego musicians Ed Kornhauser, Matt Smith, Leonard Patton and Mackenzie Leighton hope to perform 70 times in 24 hours.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Teleflex employees to vote on contract Wednesda... (Apr '08) Apr 28 McDonald von Drumpf 16
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Apr 24 Lottery Traitors 8
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) Apr 19 Fidel 240
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) Mar '17 Fire 60
News President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize... Mar '17 Texxy 3
News Outside US, trans kids' toilets often not a fed... Feb '17 TerriB1 1
News Jews to form rings of support around mosques in... Feb '17 Take On Me Norway 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,302 • Total comments across all topics: 280,729,901

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC