Where you can board an aircraft carrier and five other awesome ship musuems
You can now access the poop deck, both Nelson's and Captain Hardy's cabins and considerably more of the various interiors, while a new coat of new paint has returned the ship to the bright look it must have had in its Georgian heyday before it set sail for the Battle of Trafalgar in 1805. Informative volunteers are happy to chat about shipboard life for the 821 crew, and the workings of the incredibly cramped and claustrophobic warship.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|Wed
|Fidel
|240
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Apr 9
|Denny CranesPlace
|7
|Teleflex employees to vote on contract Wednesda... (Apr '08)
|Apr 8
|moondoggie
|11
|Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11)
|Mar 29
|Fire
|60
|President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|3
|Outside US, trans kids' toilets often not a fed...
|Feb '17
|TerriB1
|1
|Jews to form rings of support around mosques in...
|Feb '17
|Take On Me Norway
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC