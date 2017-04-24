Weifa ASA: Record first-quarter reven...

Weifa ASA: Record first-quarter revenues driven by organic growth

5 hrs ago

Weifa ASA had record first-quarter revenues in 2017 on higher sales within the categories: pain relief, cough & cold products and dermatology, which includes the Asan portfolio. Total revenues for the quarter was NOK 99.6 million, representing an all-organic growth of 3.6% compared with the same period of 2016.

Chicago, IL

