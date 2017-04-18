Weifa ASA: Invitation to presentation of Weifa's Q1 2017 results, Thursday 27 April
Weifa ASA , Norway's leading consumer health company, will release its first quarter 2017 results on Thursday 27 April 2017. The results will be presented by Weifa's CEO Kathrine Gamborg Andreassen and CFO Simen Nyberg-Hansen at 08:30 CET at Felix Konferansesenter, Bryggetorget 3, Oslo, Norway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PR-inside.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|Wed
|Fidel
|240
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Apr 9
|Denny CranesPlace
|7
|Teleflex employees to vote on contract Wednesda... (Apr '08)
|Apr 8
|moondoggie
|11
|Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11)
|Mar 29
|Fire
|60
|President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|3
|Outside US, trans kids' toilets often not a fed...
|Feb '17
|TerriB1
|1
|Jews to form rings of support around mosques in...
|Feb '17
|Take On Me Norway
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC