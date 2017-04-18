Weifa ASA: Invitation to presentation of Weifa's Q1 2017 results, Thursday 27 April

Weifa ASA , Norway's leading consumer health company, will release its first quarter 2017 results on Thursday 27 April 2017. The results will be presented by Weifa's CEO Kathrine Gamborg Andreassen and CFO Simen Nyberg-Hansen at 08:30 CET at Felix Konferansesenter, Bryggetorget 3, Oslo, Norway.

