UPDATE 1-OPEC panel recommends 6-month extension of oil output cuts - source

Friday Apr 21

FILE PHOTO: Oil and gas company Statoil drilling and accommodation platform Sleipner A is pictured offshore near Stavanger, Norway, February 11, 2016. An OPEC and non-OPEC technical committee recommended that producers extend a global deal to cut oil supplies for another six months from June, a source familiar with the matter said, in an effort to clear a glut of crude that has weighed on prices.

