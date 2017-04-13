Travelers Share Their Journey To Anci...

Travelers Share Their Journey To Ancient Norwegian Market

6 hrs ago Read more: Falmouth Enterprise

Barbara Blair and Ron Geering, Woods Hole residents and craftsmen and musicians, will give an illustrated talk at Woods Hole Public Library about their recent trip to the ancient winter market in Roros, in central Norway. The market has been held in this interior Norwegian town for hundreds of years and represents an annual gathering of the native peoples, including the Sami, to trade craft items and food stuffs.

