Transborder wins competition for Holo...

Transborder wins competition for Holocaust-Center in Oslo

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Archinect School Blog

In tough competition with leading Norwegian offices the young practice Transborder Studio wins the invited competition for an extension of the Center for Studies of Holocaust and Religious Minorities. The center is located in Oslo, Norway, in a villa from 1917.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Archinect School Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Teleflex employees to vote on contract Wednesda... (Apr '08) Thu Doggiestyle 10
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) Apr 3 Masquerade 235
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) Mar 29 Fire 60
News President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize... Mar 16 Texxy 3
News Outside US, trans kids' toilets often not a fed... Feb '17 TerriB1 1
News Jews to form rings of support around mosques in... Feb '17 Take On Me Norway 3
News City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good... Feb '17 portstewart 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,392 • Total comments across all topics: 280,133,501

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC