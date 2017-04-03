Three Malaysians Set Off For 111km North Pole Expedition
Three members of the Malaysian Seven Continents Exploration Club today left for Longyearbyen, Svalbard, Norway, before heading to the North Pole in a 111-kilometre skiing expedition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teleflex employees to vote on contract Wednesda... (Apr '08)
|1 hr
|moondoggie
|9
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|Apr 3
|Masquerade
|235
|Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11)
|Mar 29
|Fire
|60
|President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize...
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|3
|Outside US, trans kids' toilets often not a fed...
|Feb '17
|TerriB1
|1
|Jews to form rings of support around mosques in...
|Feb '17
|Take On Me Norway
|3
|City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good...
|Feb '17
|portstewart
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC