The Monday Roundup: Pronto post-mortem, auto terrorism, road bike market, carfree Oslo and more

A politico's Pronto post-mortem: Former Seattle City Councilor Jean Godden said fear of not appearing progressive enough was part of the political "hubris" to blame for the system's failure. Clear and present bias: A perfect example of police and media bias in a case where a driver was initially exonerated without facts, only to be found guilty of distracted driving after a court hearing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bike Portland.