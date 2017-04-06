Targovax to present clinical data on its phase I/II clinical trial...
Targovax to present clinical data on its phase I/II clinical trial evaluating TG01 in resected pancreatic cancer at the ASCO Annual Meeting Oslo, Norway, 6 April 2017: Targovax ASA , a clinical stage company focused on developing immuno-oncology therapies to target treatment-resistant solid tumors, today announces that clinical data from the phase I/II clinical trial evaluating TG01 in resected pancreatic cancer will be presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting 2017 at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois, 2-6 June 2017.
