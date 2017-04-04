Talks on bilateral ceasefire off to g...

Talks on bilateral ceasefire off to good start

As the Fourth Round of Peace Talks went underway Monday, the ceasefire committees of the Philippine Government and the National Democratic Front immediately plunged into negotiations for a bilateral ceasefire agreement , with the chairpersons of both peace panels expressing confidence that a more lasting truce could be at-hand. Emerging from a two-hour conference at the Radisson Blu Palace Hotel, Monday, the ceasefire committees were able to exchange proposals on the BCA.

Chicago, IL

