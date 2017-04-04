Talks on bilateral ceasefire off to good start
As the Fourth Round of Peace Talks went underway Monday, the ceasefire committees of the Philippine Government and the National Democratic Front immediately plunged into negotiations for a bilateral ceasefire agreement , with the chairpersons of both peace panels expressing confidence that a more lasting truce could be at-hand. Emerging from a two-hour conference at the Radisson Blu Palace Hotel, Monday, the ceasefire committees were able to exchange proposals on the BCA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|14 hr
|Masquerade
|235
|Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11)
|Mar 29
|Fire
|60
|President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize...
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|3
|Outside US, trans kids' toilets often not a fed...
|Feb '17
|TerriB1
|1
|Jews to form rings of support around mosques in...
|Feb '17
|Take On Me Norway
|3
|City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good...
|Feb '17
|portstewart
|4
|Sting brought what to Globes?
|Jan '17
|LOCK
|15
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC