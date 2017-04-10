Some World Leaders Posture, Others La...

Some World Leaders Posture, Others Lavishly Praise Trump

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Roll Call

President Donald Trump greets Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as he arrives at the White House on Feb. 10. Abe was effusive in his praise of the new president. Angela Merkel grimaced.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Roll Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) Fri huntcoyotes 238
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Apr 9 Denny CranesPlace 7
News Teleflex employees to vote on contract Wednesda... (Apr '08) Apr 8 moondoggie 11
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) Mar 29 Fire 60
News President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize... Mar 16 Texxy 3
News Outside US, trans kids' toilets often not a fed... Feb '17 TerriB1 1
News Jews to form rings of support around mosques in... Feb '17 Take On Me Norway 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,496 • Total comments across all topics: 280,322,648

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC