SOLON EIENDOM ASA STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT Solon Eiendom ASA - Primary insider notification Solon Eiendom ASA Chairman of the Board Simen Thorsen has today bought 25,000 shares in Solon Eiendom ASA at a price of NOK 20.222 per share. Following this transaction Simen Thorsen through Hortulan AS holds 12,264,090 shares, equalling 25.24% of the total share capital and votes of the Company.

