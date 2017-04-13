Scoop: the Amazing Race on CBS - Thur...

Scoop: the Amazing Race on CBS - Thursday, April 20, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

"Another One Bites the Dust" - A previously played U-turn causes friction between two teams in Tanzania, on THE AMAZING RACE, Thursday, April 20 on the CBS Television Network. "Have Faith in Me, Broski" - Racers take on a record setting Roadblock by helping build a 13-story bonfire in Norway, on THE AMAZING RACE, Thursday, April 20 on the CBS Television Network.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) 18 hr Thumping Romney 239
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Apr 9 Denny CranesPlace 7
News Teleflex employees to vote on contract Wednesda... (Apr '08) Apr 8 moondoggie 11
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) Mar 29 Fire 60
News President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize... Mar '17 Texxy 3
News Outside US, trans kids' toilets often not a fed... Feb '17 TerriB1 1
News Jews to form rings of support around mosques in... Feb '17 Take On Me Norway 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,990 • Total comments across all topics: 280,375,849

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC