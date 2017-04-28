Scatec Solar publishes its Sustainability Report 2016
Oslo, April 28, 2017: Scatec Solar published its 2016 Sustainability Report today at a Sustainability seminar hosted together with Sustainability Hub, Statkraft, Storebrand and Aker Biomarine. The seminar addressed national and international trends within sustainability reporting.
