Saga Tankers ASA :Summons to the Annual General Meeting
The annual general meeting in Saga Tankers ASA will take place on 24 May 2017 at 10.00hrs at the premises of the Company at Sjolyst Plass 2, 6th floor in Oslo, Norway. Shareholders may submit their votes electronically in advance.
