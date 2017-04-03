Russian 'Islamist' asylum-seeker ID'd as Norway bomb suspect

A 17-year-old asylum-seeker from Russia was arrested Sunday in connection with an explosive device found near a busy subway station in Norway's capital that police defused before it detonated, authorities said. The youth was detained on suspicion of handling explosives, but investigators do not know if he planned to carry out an attack with the homemade device, Signe Aaling, chief prosecutor for Norway's PST security service, said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.