Robot snake slithers to ocean missions

Robot snake slithers to ocean missions

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Kenya Broadcasting Corporation

"We try to get people to move away from the word snake because it's seen as kind of scary but even I find myself all the time calling it a snake," says Richard Mills from marine tech firm Kongsberg. If the idea of a swimming robot snake doesn't appeal, you might want to skip the next few paragraphs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenya Broadcasting Corporation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Sun Denny CranesPlace 7
News Teleflex employees to vote on contract Wednesda... (Apr '08) Apr 8 moondoggie 11
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) Apr 3 Masquerade 235
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) Mar 29 Fire 60
News President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize... Mar 16 Texxy 3
News Outside US, trans kids' toilets often not a fed... Feb '17 TerriB1 1
News Jews to form rings of support around mosques in... Feb '17 Take On Me Norway 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,891 • Total comments across all topics: 280,215,063

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC