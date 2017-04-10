Researchers conclude less Arctic sea ...

Researchers conclude less Arctic sea ice means planet will get more rain

Dr. Brian Schubert and an international team of other geoscientists spent a couple of recent summers digging in Siberian sediments, unearthing fossilized wood that's millions of years old. Their research has prompted them to predict that variability in rainfall will increase in the Arctic due to climate change.

