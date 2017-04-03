REC Silicon - Notice of Annual General Meeting
Fornebu, Norway - April 3, 2017: Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting of REC Silicon ASA will be held at HA yres Hus, Stortingsgaten 20, Oslo, Norway on May 3, 2017 at 16.00 CET. Please find attached Notice of the General Meeting and the Recommendation of the Nomination Committee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PR-inside.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teleflex employees to vote on contract Wednesda... (Apr '08)
|5 hr
|moondoggie
|7
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|Mon
|Masquerade
|235
|Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11)
|Mar 29
|Fire
|60
|President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize...
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|3
|Outside US, trans kids' toilets often not a fed...
|Feb '17
|TerriB1
|1
|Jews to form rings of support around mosques in...
|Feb '17
|Take On Me Norway
|3
|City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good...
|Feb '17
|portstewart
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC