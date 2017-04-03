Purged from Turkish army, NATO officers get asylum in Norway
Norway and Turkey - NATO's northern and southern frontiers in Europe - have been pillars of the Western military alliance for more than 60 years. But the diplomatic temperature between the two has fallen steadily since Turkey recalled dozens of military officers as suspects in an aborted coup - and Norway became the first nation to grant some of them asylum.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teleflex employees to vote on contract Wednesda... (Apr '08)
|10 hr
|moondoggie
|11
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|Apr 3
|Masquerade
|235
|Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11)
|Mar 29
|Fire
|60
|President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize...
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|3
|Outside US, trans kids' toilets often not a fed...
|Feb '17
|TerriB1
|1
|Jews to form rings of support around mosques in...
|Feb '17
|Take On Me Norway
|3
|City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good...
|Feb '17
|portstewart
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC