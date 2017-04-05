Photocure provides strategic update
Oslo, Norway, 5 April 2017: Photocure ASA , today announces that the company will assess further strategic alternatives for its non-urology assets, Cevira and Visonac, in parallel with ongoing partner search. The company will focus on its urology franchise and its continued commitment to driving growth, particularly in the United States .
