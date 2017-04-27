Photocure ASA: Annual general meeting...

Photocure ASA: Annual general meeting held

Oslo, 27 April 2017: Photocure ASA , held its annual general meeting on 27 April 2017 at 17:00 hours . All proposals were resolved as presented in the notice convening the general meeting dated 5 April 2016, as further set out in the minutes from the general meeting attached hereto.

