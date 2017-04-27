Oslo airport opens new section, doubling size: report
The newly-opened part of Oslo Gardermoen airport in Norway that was six years in the making means the airport is twice as big as it was previously, news agency NTB reported Thursday. The development cost 14 billion kroner , and added 21 new aircraft stands, 117,000 square meters of ground, and a completely new luggage facility to the revamped airport.
