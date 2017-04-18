Ocean Rig UDW Inc. Announces Extensio...

Ocean Rig UDW Inc. Announces Extension of DRH Early Consent Deadline

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

The DRH early consent fee deadline has been extended from April 21, 2017 to 5:00 pm on April 25, 2017. As previously announced, the Company has engaged Fearnley Securities AS to solicit support for the scheme of arrangement contemplated by DRH.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) Apr 19 Fidel 240
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Apr 9 Denny CranesPlace 7
News Teleflex employees to vote on contract Wednesda... (Apr '08) Apr 8 moondoggie 11
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) Mar 29 Fire 60
News President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize... Mar '17 Texxy 3
News Outside US, trans kids' toilets often not a fed... Feb '17 TerriB1 1
News Jews to form rings of support around mosques in... Feb '17 Take On Me Norway 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,588 • Total comments across all topics: 280,466,584

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC