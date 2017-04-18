Ocean Rig UDW Inc. Announces Extension of DRH Early Consent Deadline
The DRH early consent fee deadline has been extended from April 21, 2017 to 5:00 pm on April 25, 2017. As previously announced, the Company has engaged Fearnley Securities AS to solicit support for the scheme of arrangement contemplated by DRH.
