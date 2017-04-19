Notice of Annual General Meeting 2017
The Annual General Meeting of Odfjell SE will be held on Thursday 11 May 2017 at 16:00 hours at the Company's headquarters in Conrad Mohrs veg 29, Bergen, Norway. Attached please find notice of the Annual General Meeting.
