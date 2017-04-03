Norwegian leader meets with China's X...

Norwegian leader meets with China's Xi as ties restored

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Norway's prime minister on Monday as the two countries sought to move beyond a six-year rift following the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to an imprisoned Chinese dissident. Meeting in Beijing, Xi commended Prime Minister Erna Solberg for her "hard work" in helping normalize ties between the countries.

Chicago, IL

