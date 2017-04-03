Norway works on AI project to control hydropower plants

Norwegian scientists are working on a ground-breaking artificial intelligence project on automatic control of hydroelectric power plants, Norway's leading newspaper Aftenposten reported Sunday. "The major challenge is to produce power when there is high price to release water until there is a danger of flooding," said Ole-Christoffer Granmo, professor and director of the Centre for Artificial Intelligence Research at the University of Agder, which works on the computer program that will control water levels in hydroelectric plants.

