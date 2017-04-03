Norway will build the world's first tunnel for ships
Now, the country will construct the world's first tunnel for ships - which will get between 70 and 120 vessels per day. As noted by BBC News, the tunnel started gaining public support in the 1980s, and the Norwegian Coastal Administration has since embarked on several feasibility studies to see how it could come to fruition.
