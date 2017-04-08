Norway police neutralize explosive device, arrest suspect
An officer works the scene as police cordon off a large area around a subway station on a busy commercial street Saturday night, April 8, 2017, after finding what they described as a "bomb-like" device, in Oslo, Norway. The official police Twitter account said one man has been arrested and Police Chief Vidar Pedersen said police were working to disarm it.
