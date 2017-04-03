NATO chief urges Germany to spend mor...

NATO chief urges Germany to spend more on defence

Tuesday

NATO head Jens Stoltenberg urged Germany Tuesday to spend more on defence, touching on a sore point in German politics that has also inflamed relations with the United States. FRANKFURT AM MAIN: NATO head Jens Stoltenberg urged Germany on Tuesday to spend more on defence, touching on a sore point in German politics that has also inflamed relations with the United States.

