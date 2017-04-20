Move over Disneyland, the Vikings are...

Move over Disneyland, the Vikings are setting up a theme park

Read more: The Star Online

Plans to build the largest theme park in Norway call for recreating a Viking world that would include a shimmering lake and forestland inhabited by trolls, dwarves, elves, a Norse underworld, fleet of longships and Viking feasts. More details have been released on Thors Rike, or Thor's Kingdom, which aims to become the "Viking capital of the world," when it opens in the western region of Norway in Haugesund, also known as the "Homeland of Viking Kings" where kings had their royal seat.

Chicago, IL

