Meta Trio performs at JCC April 12

The Meta Trio, featuring saxophonists Michael Hernandez and Jacob Swanson and pianist James Welch, performs at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12 in Scharmman Theatre on Jamestown Community College's Jamestown Campus. As a soloist Hernandez has appeared in recitals and alongside orchestras throughout the U.S. He is the founding soprano saxophonist of the critically acclaimed Mana Quartet that has held residencies at dozens of music festivals and universities including Bravo! Vail Valley Music Festival, Hot Springs Music Festival, National Music Festival, Music in the Mountains, The Taneycomo Festival Orchestra, The Festival of New American Music, Ethos New Music Festival, and the Oklahoma State Contemporary Music Festival.

