Media registration for Starmus Science Festival in Norway now open
A week-long festival brings 10 Nobel Laureates, 10 astronauts, cosmologist Stephen Hawking, economist Jeffrey Sachs and more to Trondheim, Norway Media registration is now open for the Starmus Science and Music Festival, a seven-day event from June 18-23 in Trondheim, Norway. Journalists who would like to cover the event must apply for press accreditation at the festival's website, starmus.com.
