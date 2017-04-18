Manawatu man visits fiord where his uncle was shot down
Evan Lloyd is travelling to Norway to visit the war grave of his uncle, flight sergeant Arthur William Smith Evans. Flight sergeant Arthur Evans perished in the face of the German navy's fortress at sea.
