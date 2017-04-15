Letterman gives eulogy for his mother, Dorothy Mengering, in Indiana
Letterman gives eulogy for his mother, Dorothy Mengering, in Indiana Late-night icon shares funny stories at service for his mom, who died this week at 95. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2oekKVT Letterman, seen here in 2016, recalled how CBS executives wanted to put his mother, Dorothy Mengering, on the air as much as possible. "People like her better than you," they told him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|Mon
|Thumping Romney
|239
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Apr 9
|Denny CranesPlace
|7
|Teleflex employees to vote on contract Wednesda... (Apr '08)
|Apr 8
|moondoggie
|11
|Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11)
|Mar 29
|Fire
|60
|President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|3
|Outside US, trans kids' toilets often not a fed...
|Feb '17
|TerriB1
|1
|Jews to form rings of support around mosques in...
|Feb '17
|Take On Me Norway
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC