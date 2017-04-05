Legarda welcomes resumption of peace talks
By Mario Casayuran Sen. Loren Legarda welcomed the resumption of peace talks between the Philippine Government and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines as the two parties re-opened the negotiations in Noordwijk, The Netherlands last Monday, April 3. "We need to pursue peace for the sake of the millions of Filipinos who will benefit from a peaceful and progressive nation," Legarda, chairperson of the Senate finance committee, said. "As someone who has been involved in negotiating releases of captives by the New People's Army when I was a neophyte senator, I have seen the sincerity of all sides to this conflict and have witnessed the intense desire for peace," she said.
