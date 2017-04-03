Kunsthall Trondheim opens exhibition ...

Kunsthall Trondheim opens exhibition of works by Marjetica PotrA

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Art Daily

Marjetica PotrA , The Sami, Along with Their Ashaninka Friends, Contemplate Coexistence with the Earth , ink on paper, 76.0 x 56.0 cm. Courtesy the artist and Galerie Nordenhake, Berlin/Stockholm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Teleflex employees to vote on contract Wednesda... (Apr '08) 17 hr moondoggie 11
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) Apr 3 Masquerade 235
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) Mar 29 Fire 60
News President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize... Mar 16 Texxy 3
News Outside US, trans kids' toilets often not a fed... Feb '17 TerriB1 1
News Jews to form rings of support around mosques in... Feb '17 Take On Me Norway 3
News City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good... Feb '17 portstewart 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,577 • Total comments across all topics: 280,159,189

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC