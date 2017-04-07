Kongsberg to integrate RF-seeker into...

Kongsberg to integrate RF-seeker into Joint Strike Missile

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: UPI

The Australian Department of Defense has contracted Kongsberg of Norway to integrate an RF-seeker sensor into Joint Strike Missiles for F-35s. The JSM, a joint product of Kongsberg and Raytheon, are to be carried in the internal weapons bay of F-35 Lightning II fighters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Teleflex employees to vote on contract Wednesda... (Apr '08) 1 hr moondoggie 11
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) Apr 3 Masquerade 235
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) Mar 29 Fire 60
News President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize... Mar 16 Texxy 3
News Outside US, trans kids' toilets often not a fed... Feb '17 TerriB1 1
News Jews to form rings of support around mosques in... Feb '17 Take On Me Norway 3
News City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good... Feb '17 portstewart 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,354 • Total comments across all topics: 280,143,697

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC