Kominvent Selects Barnfind Platform for Critical Telemedicine Projects
According to the terms of the agreement, Barnfind will furnish Kominvent with glue and infrastructure solutions for telemedicine projects requiring cutting-edge control of operation units, conference rooms, etc. where latency or "hick ups" could mean the difference between life and death.
