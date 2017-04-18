Kominvent Selects Barnfind Platform f...

Kominvent Selects Barnfind Platform for Critical Telemedicine Projects

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: BroadcastNewsroom

According to the terms of the agreement, Barnfind will furnish Kominvent with glue and infrastructure solutions for telemedicine projects requiring cutting-edge control of operation units, conference rooms, etc. where latency or "hick ups" could mean the difference between life and death.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadcastNewsroom.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) 1 hr Fidel 240
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Apr 9 Denny CranesPlace 7
News Teleflex employees to vote on contract Wednesda... (Apr '08) Apr 8 moondoggie 11
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) Mar 29 Fire 60
News President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize... Mar '17 Texxy 3
News Outside US, trans kids' toilets often not a fed... Feb '17 TerriB1 1
News Jews to form rings of support around mosques in... Feb '17 Take On Me Norway 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,743 • Total comments across all topics: 280,412,939

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC