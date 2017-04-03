ITF Taskforce Applauds Jones Act Fine
The ITF Cabotage Taskforce, which is meeting in Oslo, Norway, today applauded the United States Department of Justice's announcement that the company Furie Operating Alaska LLC has agreed to pay $10 million 'to satisfy a civil penalty originally assessed against it by US Customs and Border Protection for violating the Jones Act,' America's freight cabotage law. As reported by the Department of Justice , the company was penalised for transporting a jack-up drill rig from the Gulf of Mexico to Alaska in 2011 using a foreign-flag vessel without acquiring a Jones Act waiver.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SIU.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teleflex employees to vote on contract Wednesda... (Apr '08)
|21 hr
|Should have voted...
|8
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|Apr 3
|Masquerade
|235
|Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11)
|Mar 29
|Fire
|60
|President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize...
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|3
|Outside US, trans kids' toilets often not a fed...
|Feb '17
|TerriB1
|1
|Jews to form rings of support around mosques in...
|Feb '17
|Take On Me Norway
|3
|City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good...
|Feb '17
|portstewart
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC