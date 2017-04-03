ITF Taskforce Applauds Jones Act Fine

The ITF Cabotage Taskforce, which is meeting in Oslo, Norway, today applauded the United States Department of Justice's announcement that the company Furie Operating Alaska LLC has agreed to pay $10 million 'to satisfy a civil penalty originally assessed against it by US Customs and Border Protection for violating the Jones Act,' America's freight cabotage law. As reported by the Department of Justice , the company was penalised for transporting a jack-up drill rig from the Gulf of Mexico to Alaska in 2011 using a foreign-flag vessel without acquiring a Jones Act waiver.

