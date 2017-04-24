Iqaluit mayor: Nunavut capital needs "transformational investment"
Iqaluit Mayor Madeleine Redfern speaks April 26 to breakfast gathering organized by the Iqaluit Chamber of Commerce. Huge changes and opportunities for business lie ahead for Iqaluit, but the city could use more support from government to help build and maintain its infrastructure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nunatsiaq News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teleflex employees to vote on contract Wednesda... (Apr '08)
|7 hr
|He Knows All
|12
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Apr 24
|Lottery Traitors
|8
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|Apr 19
|Fidel
|240
|Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11)
|Mar 29
|Fire
|60
|President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|3
|Outside US, trans kids' toilets often not a fed...
|Feb '17
|TerriB1
|1
|Jews to form rings of support around mosques in...
|Feb '17
|Take On Me Norway
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC