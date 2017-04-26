Invitation to REC Silicon ASA's first quarter 2017 results

Fornebu, Norway - April 26, 2017: REC Silicon ASA will release its Q1 2017 results on Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at 07:00 a.m. Central European Time . A presentation of the results will be held at 08:00 a.m. CET at HA yres Hus Konferansesenter, Stortingsgaten 20, Oslo, Norway.

