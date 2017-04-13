How Norway Brokered Middle East Peace

How Norway Brokered Middle East Peace

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Daily Beast

J.T. Rogers's brilliant play 'Oslo' looks at how a Norwegian power couple helped oversee a key moment in Middle East diplomacy. What keeps coming to mind as you're watching the extraordinary Oslo is how particular the mechanics behind the momentous can be.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Beast.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) 17 hr huntcoyotes 238
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Apr 9 Denny CranesPlace 7
News Teleflex employees to vote on contract Wednesda... (Apr '08) Apr 8 moondoggie 11
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) Mar 29 Fire 60
News President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize... Mar 16 Texxy 3
News Outside US, trans kids' toilets often not a fed... Feb '17 TerriB1 1
News Jews to form rings of support around mosques in... Feb '17 Take On Me Norway 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,830 • Total comments across all topics: 280,309,004

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC