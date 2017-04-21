Home-made solar energy in Norway quadruples in one year
Norwegians produced four times more solar energy in their homes in 2016 than in the previous year and solar cells are becoming increasingly popular in the country, newspaper Afteposten reported Thursday. Last year, there was a strong growth in the installation of solar panels at Norwegian houses, which produced around 3 million kilowatt hours in 2016, compared to 700,000 kilowatt hours the year before, according to figures from Norway's Multiconsult consulting company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|Wed
|Fidel
|240
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Apr 9
|Denny CranesPlace
|7
|Teleflex employees to vote on contract Wednesda... (Apr '08)
|Apr 8
|moondoggie
|11
|Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11)
|Mar 29
|Fire
|60
|President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|3
|Outside US, trans kids' toilets often not a fed...
|Feb '17
|TerriB1
|1
|Jews to form rings of support around mosques in...
|Feb '17
|Take On Me Norway
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC