Home-made solar energy in Norway quadruples in one year

Norwegians produced four times more solar energy in their homes in 2016 than in the previous year and solar cells are becoming increasingly popular in the country, newspaper Afteposten reported Thursday. Last year, there was a strong growth in the installation of solar panels at Norwegian houses, which produced around 3 million kilowatt hours in 2016, compared to 700,000 kilowatt hours the year before, according to figures from Norway's Multiconsult consulting company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.