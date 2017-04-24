Germany opposes EU emissions testing ...

Germany opposes EU emissions testing overhaul: Sueddeutsche

Germany is against European Commission plans to overhaul a vehicle emissions testing scheme, Sueddeutsche Zeitung said, citing European Council documents submitted by Germany. The newspaper reported Germany has rejected an EU Commission proposal to change the way the vehicle testing authorities are funded and managed, citing consultation documents sent by Germany to Brussels.

