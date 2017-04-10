Funcom Kicks Off Its First Sale for C...

Funcom Kicks Off Its First Sale for Conan Exiles

Gamers can now get the Standard Edition at 20% off and the Barbarian Edition at 10% off through Steam, Green Man Gaming, and other online stores. The Steam Midweek Madness Sale runs until April 14th.

Chicago, IL

