Franklin BOMA defers decision on $80 million loan for water plant upgrades

The Franklin Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted Tuesday to defer a resolution that would allow the city to pursue a loan for the financing of wastewater facilities and water reclamation upgrades. The city Water Management Department has proposed an upgrade and expansion of the city's water reclamation facility from 12 million gallons per day to 16 MGD, as well a the future construction of facilities to process of Grade A EQ biosolids.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.